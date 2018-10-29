All apartments in Dunwoody
912 Dunbar Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

912 Dunbar Drive

912 Dunbar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

912 Dunbar Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
This is quiet and very nice community in walking distance to Brook Run Park, Minutes from I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Nice Green surroundings, Clean and Professionally maintained Exteriors. Excellent access and location. Family room w/gas log fireplace, New stainless steel appliances, Private porch, Washer, dryer installed, Additional Storage Outside and so much more! Included in the rent price: swimming pool access, and tennis court access. Must have a minimum credit score of 700. Water, Sewer and Garbage included in the rent. Pet fee extra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

