912 Dunbar Drive

Amenities
This is quiet and very nice community in walking distance to Brook Run Park, Minutes from I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Nice Green surroundings, Clean and Professionally maintained Exteriors. Excellent access and location. Family room w/gas log fireplace, New stainless steel appliances, Private porch, Washer, dryer installed, Additional Storage Outside and so much more! Included in the rent price: swimming pool access, and tennis court access. Must have a minimum credit score of 700. Water, Sewer and Garbage included in the rent. Pet fee extra.