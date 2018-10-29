912 Dunbar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

This is quiet and very nice community in walking distance to Brook Run Park, Minutes from I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Nice Green surroundings, Clean and Professionally maintained Exteriors. Excellent access and location. Family room w/gas log fireplace, New stainless steel appliances, Private porch, Washer, dryer installed, Additional Storage Outside and so much more! Included in the rent price: swimming pool access, and tennis court access. Must have a minimum credit score of 700. Water, Sewer and Garbage included in the rent. Pet fee extra.