Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
1493 Chateau Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:46 AM
1493 Chateau Drive
1493 Chateau Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1493 Chateau Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Great rental house located close in Dunwoody, Located near shops a Mall. This house can be rented furnished and month to month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1493 Chateau Drive have any available units?
1493 Chateau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dunwoody, GA
.
What amenities does 1493 Chateau Drive have?
Some of 1493 Chateau Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1493 Chateau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1493 Chateau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1493 Chateau Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1493 Chateau Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dunwoody
.
Does 1493 Chateau Drive offer parking?
No, 1493 Chateau Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1493 Chateau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1493 Chateau Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1493 Chateau Drive have a pool?
No, 1493 Chateau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1493 Chateau Drive have accessible units?
No, 1493 Chateau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1493 Chateau Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1493 Chateau Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1493 Chateau Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1493 Chateau Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
