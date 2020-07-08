1268 Valley View Road

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe65072011 ---- Beautiful Ranch house in the Valley View Subdivision & Dunwoody School District. This spacious and bright 3 bed/2 bath house with bright open floor plan, family room is great for entertaining. Family room OVERLOOKs PRIVATE FENCED BACKYARD. The laundry room is conveniently located with washer and dryer included. Convenient Location Close to Top-Ranked Schools, Premiere Shopping & Dining, the Perimeter Business District, 400/285, & More. Admin fee of $295 due at move in.