1268 Valley View Road
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1268 Valley View Road

1268 Valley View Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1268 Valley View Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe65072011 ---- Beautiful Ranch house in the Valley View Subdivision & Dunwoody School District. This spacious and bright 3 bed/2 bath house with bright open floor plan, family room is great for entertaining. Family room OVERLOOKs PRIVATE FENCED BACKYARD. The laundry room is conveniently located with washer and dryer included. Convenient Location Close to Top-Ranked Schools, Premiere Shopping & Dining, the Perimeter Business District, 400/285, & More. Admin fee of $295 due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 Valley View Road have any available units?
1268 Valley View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
Is 1268 Valley View Road currently offering any rent specials?
1268 Valley View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 Valley View Road pet-friendly?
No, 1268 Valley View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1268 Valley View Road offer parking?
Yes, 1268 Valley View Road offers parking.
Does 1268 Valley View Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1268 Valley View Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 Valley View Road have a pool?
No, 1268 Valley View Road does not have a pool.
Does 1268 Valley View Road have accessible units?
No, 1268 Valley View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 Valley View Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1268 Valley View Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1268 Valley View Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1268 Valley View Road does not have units with air conditioning.

