Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

THIS SPACIOUS 4-SIDED BRICK, 3BED/2BATH CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY IS PERFECT & READY FOR MOVE IN! NEW INTERIOR PAINT, MICROWAVE, & DISHWASHER. LARGE OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH FIREPLACE AND VIEW TO PRIVATE BACKYARD. SCREEN IN SUNROOM FOR ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CHERRY CABINETS. EASY ACCESS TO MARTA, GREAT SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, 85, 141, BUFORD HWY, 985, 285 ETC. MUST SEE! NO PETS.