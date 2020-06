Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

NEVER leased before! Spacious master on main plan! Two-story foyer opens to formal dining or study. Eat-in kitchen views the vaulted hardwood great room w/glass doors to the tiled sun room. Master features double vanity, large shower and walk-in closet. Additional bedroom and full bath on main. Upstairs features another guest bedroom, full bath and an over sized loft! Lease includes lawn maintenance and trash service. Fridge included.