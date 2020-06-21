All apartments in Duluth
3937 Bryn Mawr Ct

Location

3937 Bryan Mawr Court, Duluth, GA 30096

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 982 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fascinating two bed/one bath single family house located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a long, winding drive way in Duluth.

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 982 square feet of living space with lots of upgrades, beautiful kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, electric range oven, microwave, grbage disposal and dishwasher, the unit also includes washer and dryer, a cozy fireplace, air-conditioner, gas heating system, a patio full of birds and aged trees, a porch and a garage.

The unit is close to Duluth High School, Dreamland BBQ Duluth, O4W Pizza, Duluth City Hall, Udipi Cafe Eclectic Indian Vegetarian Restaurant, J. Christopher's, Flying Roll, Taco Mac Duluth, Peachtree Hill Shopping Center and many more.

Property Address: 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct, Duluth, Gwinnett, Georgia, 30096.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct have any available units?
3937 Bryn Mawr Ct has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct have?
Some of 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3937 Bryn Mawr Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct does offer parking.
Does 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct have a pool?
No, 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct have accessible units?
No, 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct has units with dishwashers.
