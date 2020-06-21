Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Fascinating two bed/one bath single family house located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a long, winding drive way in Duluth.



This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 982 square feet of living space with lots of upgrades, beautiful kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, electric range oven, microwave, grbage disposal and dishwasher, the unit also includes washer and dryer, a cozy fireplace, air-conditioner, gas heating system, a patio full of birds and aged trees, a porch and a garage.



The unit is close to Duluth High School, Dreamland BBQ Duluth, O4W Pizza, Duluth City Hall, Udipi Cafe Eclectic Indian Vegetarian Restaurant, J. Christopher's, Flying Roll, Taco Mac Duluth, Peachtree Hill Shopping Center and many more.



Property Address: 3937 Bryn Mawr Ct, Duluth, Gwinnett, Georgia, 30096.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



unitId: g7rjd49u0togi7sl



(RLNE5856555)