3637 Chattahoochee Court
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:11 PM

3637 Chattahoochee Court

3637 Chattahoochee Court · No Longer Available
Location

3637 Chattahoochee Court, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Shane | LEO 404-997-3833 (TEXT AGENT)
Shane@leoprimeproperties.com
678-685-9932

$250 SPECIAL Through August 30th!!! AVAILABLE AUG 3RD!

Beautiful townhouse w/ 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Carpeted living room and dining area with fireplace. Kitchen has white cabinets, laminated countertops and appliances included.Lots of storage available. Location is near shopping malls, parks, Joan Glancy Hospital & beautiful downtown Duluth.

Cats allowed.

We require income of three times the monthly rent and security deposits start at a 1.5x rent and vary based on your application. LEO Prime Properties provides busy Real Estate investors with Property Management solutions that save time and eliminate hassle, so they can focus on growing their wealth. We make every effort to process applications within 48 business hours of receipt (provided all of the necessary paperwork has been submitted). The application may take several days if we do not receive a response from previous/present landlords, employers, and other references. Application Fee is $59/per adult (anyone over 18 must apply) application fee is Non-refundable.

Pet Fee varies based on the number of pets. (starting at $150).
Small dogs okay.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 Chattahoochee Court have any available units?
3637 Chattahoochee Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Is 3637 Chattahoochee Court currently offering any rent specials?
3637 Chattahoochee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 Chattahoochee Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3637 Chattahoochee Court is pet friendly.
Does 3637 Chattahoochee Court offer parking?
No, 3637 Chattahoochee Court does not offer parking.
Does 3637 Chattahoochee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3637 Chattahoochee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 Chattahoochee Court have a pool?
No, 3637 Chattahoochee Court does not have a pool.
Does 3637 Chattahoochee Court have accessible units?
No, 3637 Chattahoochee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 Chattahoochee Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3637 Chattahoochee Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3637 Chattahoochee Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3637 Chattahoochee Court does not have units with air conditioning.
