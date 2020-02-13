All apartments in Duluth
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

3610 Ridge Towne Drive

3610 Ridge Towne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Ridge Towne Drive, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Forget UBER!! Located in Downtown Duluth, you'll enjoy the ability to hang out in this happening area and walk home after a night on the town. "Foodtruck Friday" and "Flicks on the Bricks" is soon underway. Experience fourth of July from this home's rooftop terrace with a few other patios to enjoy the beautiful weather including a balcony off the master bedroom. This 4 story townhome features 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with a finished basement perfect for movie night. Work from home in the home office located on the 4th floor. This home is perfect for anyone who loves Duluth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Ridge Towne Drive have any available units?
3610 Ridge Towne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 Ridge Towne Drive have?
Some of 3610 Ridge Towne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Ridge Towne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Ridge Towne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Ridge Towne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Ridge Towne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3610 Ridge Towne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Ridge Towne Drive offers parking.
Does 3610 Ridge Towne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 Ridge Towne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Ridge Towne Drive have a pool?
No, 3610 Ridge Towne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Ridge Towne Drive have accessible units?
No, 3610 Ridge Towne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Ridge Towne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Ridge Towne Drive has units with dishwashers.
