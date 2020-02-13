3610 Ridge Towne Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Forget UBER!! Located in Downtown Duluth, you'll enjoy the ability to hang out in this happening area and walk home after a night on the town. "Foodtruck Friday" and "Flicks on the Bricks" is soon underway. Experience fourth of July from this home's rooftop terrace with a few other patios to enjoy the beautiful weather including a balcony off the master bedroom. This 4 story townhome features 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with a finished basement perfect for movie night. Work from home in the home office located on the 4th floor. This home is perfect for anyone who loves Duluth.