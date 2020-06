Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully renovated two bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome and sought after community with excellent schools. Close to shopping, easy access to 285. Brand new paint throughout, new carpet upstairs in bedrooms, hardwood floors and laminate downstairs two car carport and rear of unit. Peaceful fishing pond with walking trails, playground, pool and tennis. Pets negotiable