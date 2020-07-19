All apartments in Duluth
3484 Benthollow Lane
3484 Benthollow Lane

3484 Benthollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3484 Benthollow Lane, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location! Right on Pleasant Hill Rd, minutes to Duluth Middle and High School, Shopping Centers, and I-85. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and one extra loft upstairs. Spacious kitchen has the access to private fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3484 Benthollow Lane have any available units?
3484 Benthollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Is 3484 Benthollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3484 Benthollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3484 Benthollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3484 Benthollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3484 Benthollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3484 Benthollow Lane offers parking.
Does 3484 Benthollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3484 Benthollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3484 Benthollow Lane have a pool?
No, 3484 Benthollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3484 Benthollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 3484 Benthollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3484 Benthollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3484 Benthollow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3484 Benthollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3484 Benthollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
