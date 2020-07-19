Great Location! Right on Pleasant Hill Rd, minutes to Duluth Middle and High School, Shopping Centers, and I-85. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and one extra loft upstairs. Spacious kitchen has the access to private fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3484 Benthollow Lane have any available units?
3484 Benthollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Is 3484 Benthollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3484 Benthollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.