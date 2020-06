Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Location, location, location. Right on 120 HWY, minutes to Downtown Duluth, I85, and Great Wall Supermarket. 2 Story traditional house with Master on Main. Hardwood flooring over the main floor. Spacious Family room with view to the Kitchen. Extra loft on the second floor. Perfect for meeting area or office. Flat backyard is perfect for family activity.