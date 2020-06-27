2544 Niblick Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6579950 to view more pictures of this property. Spacious and beautifully maintained rental home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath in sought after Overlook neighborhood. Home features hardwood floors throughout the main level, oversized sitting room, and spacious kitchen and dining room with separate butler's pantry. Rear patio overlooks spacious backyard that is surrounded on 2 sides by a privacy fence. Won't last long!