All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 2541 Royston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
2541 Royston Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

2541 Royston Drive

2541 Royston Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2541 Royston Dr, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Spacious two story brick home with five bedrooms, four full baths, plus a half bath. Family room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with island and bar seating. Granite counters, maple cabinets & stainless appliances. Master with sitting area and fireplace. Master bath featuring dual sinks, separate jetted tub & shower. Two covered decks overlooking back yard. Covered porch & two car attached garage. Full basement! Great neighborhood with fabulous community park center with walking trails, pool, playground & amphitheater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Royston Drive have any available units?
2541 Royston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 Royston Drive have?
Some of 2541 Royston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Royston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Royston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Royston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2541 Royston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 2541 Royston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2541 Royston Drive offers parking.
Does 2541 Royston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 Royston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Royston Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2541 Royston Drive has a pool.
Does 2541 Royston Drive have accessible units?
No, 2541 Royston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Royston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 Royston Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College