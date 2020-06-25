1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Impressive brick executive home with two front porches overlooking the neighborhood park. Soaring 12' ceilings on the main and 10 ceilings up. High end finishes throughout. Enjoy custom built-ins in family room and keeping room, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, wood floors, and miles of granite counters. Grand master suite with bath and huge walk-in closet. Finished basement is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Features include: pool room, bar, large rec room, suana AND steam shower. Private Yard too!



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



