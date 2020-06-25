All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:54 PM

1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest

1781 Hickory Path Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1781 Hickory Path Way, Duluth, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Impressive brick executive home with two front porches overlooking the neighborhood park. Soaring 12' ceilings on the main and 10 ceilings up. High end finishes throughout. Enjoy custom built-ins in family room and keeping room, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, wood floors, and miles of granite counters. Grand master suite with bath and huge walk-in closet. Finished basement is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Features include: pool room, bar, large rec room, suana AND steam shower. Private Yard too!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest have any available units?
1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest have?
Some of 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest offer parking?
No, 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest has a pool.
Does 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1781 Hickory Path Way Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Apartments with Balcony
Duluth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College