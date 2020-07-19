876 Clifton Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home will enchant you with a wink to history and yet it has been beautifully renovated with all of the modern conveniences. Every room is light-filled and has an updated, neutral palette. The kitchen is a cook's dream. Turn around to the large family room and wrap-around patio overlooking the private backyard and Druid Hills Golf Course. On the main level, the master suite is an oasis. Upstairs, three more bedrooms and two bathrooms comprise the upper level, the larger can double as a den or be an incredible office space. Detached two-car garage.