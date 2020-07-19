All apartments in Druid Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

876 Clifton Road NE

876 Clifton Road · No Longer Available
Location

876 Clifton Road, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home will enchant you with a wink to history and yet it has been beautifully renovated with all of the modern conveniences. Every room is light-filled and has an updated, neutral palette. The kitchen is a cook's dream. Turn around to the large family room and wrap-around patio overlooking the private backyard and Druid Hills Golf Course. On the main level, the master suite is an oasis. Upstairs, three more bedrooms and two bathrooms comprise the upper level, the larger can double as a den or be an incredible office space. Detached two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 876 Clifton Road NE have any available units?
876 Clifton Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 876 Clifton Road NE have?
Some of 876 Clifton Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 876 Clifton Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
876 Clifton Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 876 Clifton Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 876 Clifton Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 876 Clifton Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 876 Clifton Road NE offers parking.
Does 876 Clifton Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 876 Clifton Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 876 Clifton Road NE have a pool?
No, 876 Clifton Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 876 Clifton Road NE have accessible units?
No, 876 Clifton Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 876 Clifton Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 876 Clifton Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 876 Clifton Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 876 Clifton Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
