Home
/
Druid Hills, GA
/
504 Ponce De Leon Manor
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:09 AM

504 Ponce De Leon Manor

504 Ponce De Leon Manor · No Longer Available
Location

504 Ponce De Leon Manor, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful home available in Druid Hills! This gem of a home offers a great floor plan with master on main, living room with fireplace, huge separate dining room, & eat in kitchen that flows out to screened in back porch in a private fenced back yard. Upstairs has three spacious bedrooms & 2 great baths. Basement has huge den, kitchenette, full bath, TONS of storage & attached 2 car garage. Home is the cul de sac of a beautiful street in Druid Hills. Sought after Fernbank Elementary. Convenient to Hwy, Midtown, & Emory. Pets considered. Contact agent for showings. Owner offering monthly cleaning services included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Ponce De Leon Manor have any available units?
504 Ponce De Leon Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 504 Ponce De Leon Manor have?
Some of 504 Ponce De Leon Manor's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Ponce De Leon Manor currently offering any rent specials?
504 Ponce De Leon Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Ponce De Leon Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Ponce De Leon Manor is pet friendly.
Does 504 Ponce De Leon Manor offer parking?
Yes, 504 Ponce De Leon Manor offers parking.
Does 504 Ponce De Leon Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Ponce De Leon Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Ponce De Leon Manor have a pool?
Yes, 504 Ponce De Leon Manor has a pool.
Does 504 Ponce De Leon Manor have accessible units?
No, 504 Ponce De Leon Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Ponce De Leon Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Ponce De Leon Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Ponce De Leon Manor have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Ponce De Leon Manor does not have units with air conditioning.

