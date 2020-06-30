504 Ponce De Leon Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Wonderful home available in Druid Hills! This gem of a home offers a great floor plan with master on main, living room with fireplace, huge separate dining room, & eat in kitchen that flows out to screened in back porch in a private fenced back yard. Upstairs has three spacious bedrooms & 2 great baths. Basement has huge den, kitchenette, full bath, TONS of storage & attached 2 car garage. Home is the cul de sac of a beautiful street in Druid Hills. Sought after Fernbank Elementary. Convenient to Hwy, Midtown, & Emory. Pets considered. Contact agent for showings. Owner offering monthly cleaning services included in rent.