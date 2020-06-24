9572 Blackwolf Run

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning 5 bedroom with immaculate appeal! Offering enough space for a families of all sizes, enjoy a home large enough to provide you the comfort and leisure you deserve. Beautiful hardwood floors adorn most of the main level, providing tons of character and easy daily maintenance. Brimming with natural light, the 2-story family room features large windows, gas fireplace, and tv wall mount, the perfect place for relaxing and bringing family together. Feel like a gourmet chef in the open-concept kitchen boasting sparkling granite counter tops, contemporary recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom suites is fit for royalty! Enjoy a cathedral ceiling, generous walk-in closet, and spacious sitting room, great for catching up on emails or binge watching your favorite Netflix show. Schedule your showing today before it's gone!