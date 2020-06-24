All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated March 19 2019

9572 Blackwolf Run

9572 Blackwolf Run · No Longer Available
Location

9572 Blackwolf Run, Douglasville, GA 30135
The Villages at Brookmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Property Amenities
Stunning 5 bedroom with immaculate appeal! Offering enough space for a families of all sizes, enjoy a home large enough to provide you the comfort and leisure you deserve. Beautiful hardwood floors adorn most of the main level, providing tons of character and easy daily maintenance. Brimming with natural light, the 2-story family room features large windows, gas fireplace, and tv wall mount, the perfect place for relaxing and bringing family together. Feel like a gourmet chef in the open-concept kitchen boasting sparkling granite counter tops, contemporary recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom suites is fit for royalty! Enjoy a cathedral ceiling, generous walk-in closet, and spacious sitting room, great for catching up on emails or binge watching your favorite Netflix show. Schedule your showing today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9572 Blackwolf Run have any available units?
9572 Blackwolf Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9572 Blackwolf Run have?
Some of 9572 Blackwolf Run's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9572 Blackwolf Run currently offering any rent specials?
9572 Blackwolf Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9572 Blackwolf Run pet-friendly?
No, 9572 Blackwolf Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 9572 Blackwolf Run offer parking?
No, 9572 Blackwolf Run does not offer parking.
Does 9572 Blackwolf Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9572 Blackwolf Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9572 Blackwolf Run have a pool?
No, 9572 Blackwolf Run does not have a pool.
Does 9572 Blackwolf Run have accessible units?
No, 9572 Blackwolf Run does not have accessible units.
Does 9572 Blackwolf Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 9572 Blackwolf Run does not have units with dishwashers.
