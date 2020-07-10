All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 PM

9090 Hanover Street

9090 Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

9090 Hanover Street, Douglasville, GA 30122

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Lithia Springs GA is now available. It features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,103 Sqft! This beautifully crafted home features a stunning front view featuring a two-car garage, large upper balcony, and neatly trimmed lawn! Step inside to a gorgeous Family room with high ceilings and vast fireplace. The kitchen has an elegant finish on the cabinetry and upgraded appliances are included. You will feel the size of the home within the bedrooms as well. The Master bedroom also features a fireplace and en suite bathroom. You will definitely enjoy the backyard space and patio deck perfect for outdoor activities much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9090 Hanover Street have any available units?
9090 Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9090 Hanover Street have?
Some of 9090 Hanover Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9090 Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
9090 Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9090 Hanover Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9090 Hanover Street is pet friendly.
Does 9090 Hanover Street offer parking?
Yes, 9090 Hanover Street offers parking.
Does 9090 Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9090 Hanover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9090 Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 9090 Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 9090 Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 9090 Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9090 Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9090 Hanover Street does not have units with dishwashers.

