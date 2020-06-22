Amenities

8844 West Hills Court - 8844 Available 01/02/19 Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome Total Electric - This property is located in the West Chase Townhome Community and has 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms with brand new carpet. The property is located about 5 minutes from Arbor Place Mall and Interstate 20. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. There is a washer/dryer connection and it has central heat/air and private patio with storage shed. Lawn care is provided.



TOTAL ELECTRIC, NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO SECTION 8!



PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED! PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!



Utilities: Georgia Power, Douglas County Water & Trash



Rent: $875.00



Security Deposit: $875.00



Application Fee: $70.00



