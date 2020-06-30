8349 Ramblin Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss out on this 3BR/2BA cozy home in Douglasville. Flooring is a combination of carpets and lovely wood laminate flooring in the den, living-dining room and kitchen. The home features spacious baths and large closets in the secondary bedrooms. Small community, all electric home, easy access to everything. Move in ready, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, separate den, spacious common areas. Quiet cul-de-sac, easy access to interstate.



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.