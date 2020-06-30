All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

8349 Ramblin Ct

8349 Ramblin Court · No Longer Available
Location

8349 Ramblin Court, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this 3BR/2BA cozy home in Douglasville. Flooring is a combination of carpets and lovely wood laminate flooring in the den, living-dining room and kitchen. The home features spacious baths and large closets in the secondary bedrooms. Small community, all electric home, easy access to everything. Move in ready, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, separate den, spacious common areas. Quiet cul-de-sac, easy access to interstate.

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8349 Ramblin Ct have any available units?
8349 Ramblin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8349 Ramblin Ct have?
Some of 8349 Ramblin Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8349 Ramblin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8349 Ramblin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8349 Ramblin Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8349 Ramblin Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8349 Ramblin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8349 Ramblin Ct offers parking.
Does 8349 Ramblin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8349 Ramblin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8349 Ramblin Ct have a pool?
No, 8349 Ramblin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8349 Ramblin Ct have accessible units?
No, 8349 Ramblin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8349 Ramblin Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8349 Ramblin Ct has units with dishwashers.

