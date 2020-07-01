Great house with fenced back yard in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with formal dining. Plenty of extra space with unfinished basement. Quiet neighborhood, spacious home, fenced back yard. Lots of extra storage space in basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8083 Colton Creek Way have any available units?
8083 Colton Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.