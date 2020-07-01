All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM

8083 Colton Creek Way

8083 Colton Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

8083 Colton Creek Way, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great house with fenced back yard in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan with formal dining. Plenty of extra space with unfinished basement.
Quiet neighborhood, spacious home, fenced back yard. Lots of extra storage space in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8083 Colton Creek Way have any available units?
8083 Colton Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8083 Colton Creek Way have?
Some of 8083 Colton Creek Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8083 Colton Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
8083 Colton Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8083 Colton Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 8083 Colton Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 8083 Colton Creek Way offer parking?
No, 8083 Colton Creek Way does not offer parking.
Does 8083 Colton Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8083 Colton Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8083 Colton Creek Way have a pool?
No, 8083 Colton Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 8083 Colton Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 8083 Colton Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8083 Colton Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8083 Colton Creek Way has units with dishwashers.

