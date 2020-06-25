Rent Calculator
All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 8053 Malone St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
8053 Malone St
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:24 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8053 Malone St
8053 Malone Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8053 Malone Street, Douglasville, GA 30134
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled Brick Ranch on large wooded lot, hardwood floors, full basement for storage.
Currently Video viewing: https://youtu.be/G1qmKLwS9sc
$0 deposit with only $300 prepaid cleaning if qualified.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8053 Malone St have any available units?
8053 Malone St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Douglasville, GA
.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Douglasville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8053 Malone St have?
Some of 8053 Malone St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8053 Malone St currently offering any rent specials?
8053 Malone St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8053 Malone St pet-friendly?
No, 8053 Malone St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Douglasville
.
Does 8053 Malone St offer parking?
No, 8053 Malone St does not offer parking.
Does 8053 Malone St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8053 Malone St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8053 Malone St have a pool?
No, 8053 Malone St does not have a pool.
Does 8053 Malone St have accessible units?
No, 8053 Malone St does not have accessible units.
Does 8053 Malone St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8053 Malone St has units with dishwashers.
