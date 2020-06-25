All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:24 AM

8053 Malone St

8053 Malone Street · No Longer Available
Location

8053 Malone Street, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Remodeled Brick Ranch on large wooded lot, hardwood floors, full basement for storage.
Currently Video viewing: https://youtu.be/G1qmKLwS9sc
$0 deposit with only $300 prepaid cleaning if qualified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8053 Malone St have any available units?
8053 Malone St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8053 Malone St have?
Some of 8053 Malone St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8053 Malone St currently offering any rent specials?
8053 Malone St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8053 Malone St pet-friendly?
No, 8053 Malone St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 8053 Malone St offer parking?
No, 8053 Malone St does not offer parking.
Does 8053 Malone St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8053 Malone St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8053 Malone St have a pool?
No, 8053 Malone St does not have a pool.
Does 8053 Malone St have accessible units?
No, 8053 Malone St does not have accessible units.
Does 8053 Malone St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8053 Malone St has units with dishwashers.
