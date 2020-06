Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

7410 Hunters Ridge Drive Available 08/10/20 GORGEOUS HOME.....SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY.....THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! - THIS HOME HAS IT ALL...... WILL LEASE QUICKLY



HOME LOOKS GREAT!



SUPER SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE.



AWESOME EAT IN KITCHEN WITH ROOM FOR A SMALL TABLE AND LOTS OF CABINETS ( GORGEOUS ) AND PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE TOO.



****************ALL NEW APPLIANCES INCLUDED ********************



LIVING ROOM CONNECTS TO LARGE AREA FOR FORMAL DINING ROOM.

GORGEOUS SUN ROOM OVERLOOKING PRIVATE YARD.



GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH TREY CEILINGS AND SUPER LARGE WALK IN CLOSET.

BEAUTIFUL MASTER BATH WITH LARGE GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER.



ADDITIONAL ROOMS ARE SPACIOUS WITH LARGE CLOSETS.



THIS HOME OFFERS AN ADDITIONAL ROOM DOWNSTAIRS.......... IS AN ADDITIONAL LIVING ROOM OR DEN WITH ADDITIONAL FIREPLACE

THAT'S RIGHT............2 FIREPLACES.



THERE IS ALSO AN EXTRA FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS NEAR EXTRA ROOMS.



COME ENJOY COOKOUTS WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS ON LARGE SUNROOM......OVERLOOKING PRIVATE BACK YARD.



THIS HOME IS ALSO IN A SWIM/ TENNIS COMMUNITY.

GREAT LOCATION.....CLOSE TO ATLANTA, THE NORTH SIDE AND THE AIRPORT TOO.



SCHOOLS FOR THIS HOME ARE:



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - EASTSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MIDDLE SCHOOL - STEWART MIDDLE SCHOOL

HIGH SCHOOL - LITHIA SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL



REQUIREMENTS:

1. No Evictions

2. 5 Years Current Rental History ( you must be on the lease or own your own home) Rental history does not include renting from family/friends. We verify all address on credit report

3. If you have a bankruptcy or a foreclosure you will be charged a double deposit including last month's rent

4. Must Make 3x's the rent

5. We do not Accept Sec 8 or Housing Vouchers

6. We also run a credit and Background check

7. Must be on your Job at least a year or previous job at least 2 years

*Applications are non-refundable



IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE MORE PICTURES OF THIS HOME OR ANY OF OUR OTHER HOMES, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT www.RentWithHeritage.com. WE GET NEW HOMES OFTEN AND LIST ALL OF HOMES ON OUR WEBSITE.



TO SCHEDULE AN EASY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE........CALL CALL OUR OFFICE.



WE WILL ADD UPDATED PICTURES INCLUDING INTERIOR PICTURES NEXT WEEK.



APPLICATIONS ARE NOT ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS (O.C.G.A 10-GA-6) REQUIRES BROKERS TO PRESENT ALL OFFERS TO LEASE TO THE LANDLORD/OWNER. THE LANDLORD RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT THE BEST OFFER BASED ON ECONOMIC CONSIDERATIONS. THESE CONSIDERATIONS INCLUDE, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE MOVE-IN DATE OF THE APPLICANT, THE RENTAL RATE OFFERED BY THE APPLICANT, ANY CONCESSIONS REQUESTED BY THE APPLICANT, AND THE CREDITWORTHINESS OF THE APPLICANT. APPLICANTS ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THE APPLICATION FEE IS NON-REFUNDABLE, NO EXCEPTIONS.



HERITAGE HOME RENTALS

8329 Office Park Drive

Douglasville, GA 30134

678-540-8650 OFFICE

678-540-8602- FAX

www.RentWithHeritage.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3316531)