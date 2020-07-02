All apartments in Douglasville
Douglasville, GA
7248 Lacey Dr
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:46 AM

7248 Lacey Dr

7248 Lacey Drive
Location

7248 Lacey Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of Douglasville in the new subdivision of Ashley Falls. This home is close to everything including I-20, shopping, and entertainment. Barely lived in, this home has an open floor plan with a formal living room, mud room, and upper level bedrooms. A combination of brick and cement siding, this cute 2 story home has a covered front porch that protects guests from the elements. When you enter the home, there is a formal living room off to the right which can also be used as an office. The main living area is towards the back of the home and includes the family room, kitchen, and breakfast area in an open concept layout. The family room is spacious and is next to the breakfast area. The breakfast area is between the large kitchen which has gorgeous cherry cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. There is access to the back patio through double glass sliding doors and there is a mud room just off the garage with the guest bath nearby. On the upper level is the master with 3 additional bedrooms. The master is spacious and has a walk-in closet and a huge bathroom. The 3 additional bedrooms are roomy and share the hall bath. There is a 2 car garage and a large level lot. Small pets are welcome with a pet deposit and monthly pet rent. We are looking for tenants wanting to put roots down in the community and are willing to sign a 2 year lease. Visit www.AtlantaAreaRents.com for application, tenancy requirements, and pet policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7248 Lacey Dr have any available units?
7248 Lacey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7248 Lacey Dr have?
Some of 7248 Lacey Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7248 Lacey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7248 Lacey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7248 Lacey Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7248 Lacey Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7248 Lacey Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7248 Lacey Dr offers parking.
Does 7248 Lacey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7248 Lacey Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7248 Lacey Dr have a pool?
No, 7248 Lacey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7248 Lacey Dr have accessible units?
No, 7248 Lacey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7248 Lacey Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7248 Lacey Dr has units with dishwashers.

