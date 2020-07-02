7248 Lacey Dr

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of Douglasville in the new subdivision of Ashley Falls. This home is close to everything including I-20, shopping, and entertainment. Barely lived in, this home has an open floor plan with a formal living room, mud room, and upper level bedrooms. A combination of brick and cement siding, this cute 2 story home has a covered front porch that protects guests from the elements. When you enter the home, there is a formal living room off to the right which can also be used as an office. The main living area is towards the back of the home and includes the family room, kitchen, and breakfast area in an open concept layout. The family room is spacious and is next to the breakfast area. The breakfast area is between the large kitchen which has gorgeous cherry cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. There is access to the back patio through double glass sliding doors and there is a mud room just off the garage with the guest bath nearby. On the upper level is the master with 3 additional bedrooms. The master is spacious and has a walk-in closet and a huge bathroom. The 3 additional bedrooms are roomy and share the hall bath. There is a 2 car garage and a large level lot. Small pets are welcome with a pet deposit and monthly pet rent. We are looking for tenants wanting to put roots down in the community and are willing to sign a 2 year lease. Visit www.AtlantaAreaRents.com for application, tenancy requirements, and pet policy.