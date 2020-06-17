All apartments in Douglasville
Location

7237 Lacey Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and professionally installed flooring. In addition to all this, the home cook will appreciate that the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances so delicious meals can be prepared upon move in. While on your self-tour of this home be sure to check out the spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms! This newly built house can be your next home, so be sure to apply today on line, at www.msrenewal.com, before it is gone. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7237 Lacey Drive have any available units?
7237 Lacey Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 7237 Lacey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7237 Lacey Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7237 Lacey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7237 Lacey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7237 Lacey Drive offer parking?
No, 7237 Lacey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7237 Lacey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7237 Lacey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7237 Lacey Drive have a pool?
No, 7237 Lacey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7237 Lacey Drive have accessible units?
No, 7237 Lacey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7237 Lacey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7237 Lacey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7237 Lacey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7237 Lacey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
