Amenities

granite counters stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

Shown by Appointment Only! Beautiful Newly Built 2 Story Home in Douglasville for Rent! Stunning Rental has 5 bedrooms (Bedroom on Main), 3 full baths, Huge Master Suite, upstairs Loft area, Familyroom w/Fireplace, and separte Livingroom. Open concept Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertops, stainless steel Appliances and walk in pantry. Unfinished Basement for lots of storage. Close proximity to shopping, schools, major highways and minutes for Downtown.