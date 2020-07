Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

6788 E Woodridge Place Available 09/11/20 GREAT HOME / POPULAR ARBOR STATION SUBDIVISION/ CHAPEL HILL SCHOOLS - WONDERFUL HOME IN POPULAR ARBOR STATION SUBDIVISION - A POPULAR SWIM / TENNIS COMMUINITY. GREAT SCHOOLS TOO.



WHAT AN AMAZING HOME WITH SO MUCH TO OFFER.



THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH A GORGEOUS SUNKEN LIVING ROOM WITH COBBLESTONE FIREPLACE AND LARGE PICTURE WINDOW OFFERING NATURAL LIGHTING. THERE IS ALSO A SEPARATE AREA FOR DINING ROOM AREA.



GOURMET KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE TOO. THERE'S A LARGE AREA IN THE KITCHEN FOR A BREAKFAST TABLE AND CHINA CABINET.



*********************ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED************************

STOVE, REFRIDGERATOR, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE



GORGEOUS SOLARIUM SUNROOM WITH BUILT IN WATER FALL LEADING TO PRIVATE FENCED IN BACK YARD.



HOME OFFERS A WONDERFUL MASTER BEDROOM ON THE MAIN FLOOR WITH HIGH CELINGS, LARGE PICTURE WINDOW AND LARGE WALK IN CLOSET.



MASTER BATH HAS SOLID SURFACE VANITY AND TUB AND SHOWER.



THERE ARE 2 ADDITIONAL SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS.



THERE IS ALSO A GUEST BATH ON MAIN FLOOR FOR GUESTS SO NOONE HAS TO GO UPSTAIRS NEAR BEDROOMS.



THIS HOME HAS IT ALL.......WONDERFUL FLOORPLAN WITH ATTENTION TO DETAIL



HOME IS LOCATED IN POPULAR ARBOR STATION SUBDIVISION...POPULAR SWIM / TENNIS COMMUNITY



POPULAR SCHOOLS TOO.



ARBOR STATION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

CHAPEL HILL MIDDLE SCHOOL

CHAPEL HILL HIGH SCHOOL



HURRY!!!...THIS HOME WILL NOTLAST LONG! WILL PROBABLY LEASE TO THE FIRST PEOPLE THAT SEE IT.



IF YOU'D LIKE MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME OR ONE OF OUR OTHER HOMES, PLEASE CALL US OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT

www.RentWithHeritage.com



HOME IS AVAILABLE....NOW. HOME HAS NEVER BEEN RENTED. OWNER HAS A FEW THINGS LEFT IN HOME BUT WILL REMOVE ASAP!!



IF YOU'D LIKE TO SCHEDULE AN EASY APPOINTMENT...........PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE.



HURRY!!!.....HIS HOME HAS IT ALL....GREAT HOME, GREAT PRICE, GREAT SCHOOLS AND GREAT LOCATION TOO.



IF YOU WOULD LIKE MORE INFORMATION OR MORE PICTURES...PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE.



REQUIREMENTS:

1. No Evictions

2. 5 Years Current Rental History ( you must be on the lease or own your own home) Rental history does not include renting from family/friends. We verify all address on credit report

3. If you have a bankruptcy or a foreclosure you will be charged a double deposit including last month's rent

4. Must Make 3x's the rent

5. We do not Accept Sec 8 or Housing Vouchers

6. We also run a credit and Background check

7. Must be on your Job at least a year or previous job at least 2 years

8. Dispoossessory (to be discussed)

9. Must have good verifiable rental history

10. We do not offer short term lease.

*Applications are non-refundable



*Application fees are non-refundable



CALL FOR EASY APPOINTMENT!!



HERITAGE HOME RENTALS

8329 OFFICE PARK DRIVE

DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

678-540-8650 ( OFFICE )

678-540-8602 ( FAX )



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3101883)