Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities

NICE RANCH STYLE HOME IN BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY SETTING! LARGE BEDROOMS TO BE HAD IN THIS 3 BED/2 FULL BATH ONE LEVEL PROPERTY. HUGE ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH, PERFECT FOR ENJOYING FALL! LARGE, OPEN FAMILY ROOM, OVERSIZED BEDROOMS, AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. NEW INTERIOR PAINT. SPLIT THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN DOUGLASVILLE AND HIRAM, THIS IS CONVENIENT TO BOTH!