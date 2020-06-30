6355 Malone Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Lovely Douglasville home boasts vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors and a rocking chair porch that is perfect for cool mornings and afternoons. The great room features a fireplace to keep you warm on cold days and a great setting for intimate talks with family and friends. Master bedroom is spacious and features an en-suite and a walk-in closet. The deck and private backyard are perfect for outdoor living and entertaining. Just minutes from I-20 downtown, Highway 92 and Sweetwater Creek State Park. Schedule your showing today! Housing vouchers are accepted.