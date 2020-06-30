All apartments in Douglasville
6355 Malone Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

6355 Malone Road

6355 Malone Road · No Longer Available
Location

6355 Malone Road, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Lovely Douglasville home boasts vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors and a rocking chair porch that is perfect for cool mornings and afternoons. The great room features a fireplace to keep you warm on cold days and a great setting for intimate talks with family and friends. Master bedroom is spacious and features an en-suite and a walk-in closet. The deck and private backyard are perfect for outdoor living and entertaining. Just minutes from I-20 downtown, Highway 92 and Sweetwater Creek State Park. Schedule your showing today! Housing vouchers are accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6355 Malone Road have any available units?
6355 Malone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6355 Malone Road have?
Some of 6355 Malone Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6355 Malone Road currently offering any rent specials?
6355 Malone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6355 Malone Road pet-friendly?
No, 6355 Malone Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 6355 Malone Road offer parking?
No, 6355 Malone Road does not offer parking.
Does 6355 Malone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6355 Malone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6355 Malone Road have a pool?
No, 6355 Malone Road does not have a pool.
Does 6355 Malone Road have accessible units?
No, 6355 Malone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6355 Malone Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6355 Malone Road has units with dishwashers.

