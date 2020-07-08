All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 6347 New Gate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
6347 New Gate Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

6347 New Gate Drive

6347 New Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6347 New Gate Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A Must See in Douglasville! - Super Floor Plan Home in Great Family Neighborhood and Douglas County Schools! 4 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths with Great Room with Fireplace, Vaulted Ceiling, Bay Window and Dining Area. Large Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ Dishwasher, Range/Oven, & Refrigerator, and Breakfast Area. 3 Bedrooms UP are Good Sized and Downstairs is Finished with Huge Bedroom, Bonus Area & a Private Bath. Also, A 2-Car Garage Finishes this Home. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST LONG!!

Call 404-375-7341 with questions or for assistance.

(RLNE3727103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6347 New Gate Drive have any available units?
6347 New Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6347 New Gate Drive have?
Some of 6347 New Gate Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6347 New Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6347 New Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6347 New Gate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6347 New Gate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6347 New Gate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6347 New Gate Drive offers parking.
Does 6347 New Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6347 New Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6347 New Gate Drive have a pool?
No, 6347 New Gate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6347 New Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6347 New Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6347 New Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6347 New Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College