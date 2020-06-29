All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 6225 Grovener Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
6225 Grovener Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:35 PM

6225 Grovener Avenue

6225 Grovener Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6225 Grovener Avenue, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Excellent opportunity to live in the popular community of Hunters Ridge in the sought off city of Douglasville GA. Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Split Level home. Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances. Spacious living room w/ fireplace. Separate dining room. Spacious Master bedroom w/ trey ceiling and master bath. Two additional spacious bedrooms. 1 Full bath in hall. Lower level has been completed renovated featuring new laminate wood flooring throughout. One bedroom and bathroom(shower only). Relax on the large deck overlooking a private wooded view. 2 car garage. Located in the sought after swim/tennis community with a playground. Close to I-20 shopping and much more. Please call and follow the prompts to schedule a viewing. 404-609-0152

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 Grovener Avenue have any available units?
6225 Grovener Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6225 Grovener Avenue have?
Some of 6225 Grovener Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6225 Grovener Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6225 Grovener Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 Grovener Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6225 Grovener Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 6225 Grovener Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6225 Grovener Avenue offers parking.
Does 6225 Grovener Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6225 Grovener Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 Grovener Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6225 Grovener Avenue has a pool.
Does 6225 Grovener Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6225 Grovener Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6225 Grovener Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6225 Grovener Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College