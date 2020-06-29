6225 Grovener Avenue

Amenities
Excellent opportunity to live in the popular community of Hunters Ridge in the sought off city of Douglasville GA. Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Split Level home. Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances. Spacious living room w/ fireplace. Separate dining room. Spacious Master bedroom w/ trey ceiling and master bath. Two additional spacious bedrooms. 1 Full bath in hall. Lower level has been completed renovated featuring new laminate wood flooring throughout. One bedroom and bathroom(shower only). Relax on the large deck overlooking a private wooded view. 2 car garage. Located in the sought after swim/tennis community with a playground. Close to I-20 shopping and much more. Please call and follow the prompts to schedule a viewing. 404-609-0152