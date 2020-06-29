6225 Grovener Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Excellent opportunity to live in the popular community of Hunters Ridge in the sought off city of Douglasville GA. Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Split Level home. Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances. Spacious living room w/ fireplace. Separate dining room. Spacious Master bedroom w/ trey ceiling and master bath. Two additional spacious bedrooms. 1 Full bath in hall. Lower level has been completed renovated featuring new laminate wood flooring throughout. One bedroom and bathroom(shower only). Relax on the large deck overlooking a private wooded view. 2 car garage. Located in the sought after swim/tennis community with a playground. Close to I-20 shopping and much more. Please call and follow the prompts to schedule a viewing. 404-609-0152