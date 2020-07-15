6140 Cooper Street - Apt 18

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Welcome HOME!



Prepare to FALL IN LOVE with our LARGE floor-plans. Our SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom 2 ½ bath town homes are designed to IMPRESS!



Call Melissa 470-606-0210



Your all New Management team is extremely excited to feature this lovely community. Truly spacious living located a skip from Interstate I-20 makes this location easily commutable!



Hometown serenity abounds in this quaint community. Clean, spacious and bright interiors featuring designer color palette, trendy wood styled flooring and over sized kitchen. Beautiful trees and green space are yours to enjoy.



Douglasville is a city located in Douglas County and located just 20 miles west of Atlanta. Our location is less than 1 mile off of the interstate.



Brighton Manor offers a quiet place to come home to after a busy day while still easily accessible to the metropolitan buzz.



Less than 3 miles from Arbour Place Mall home of Dillard's, Macys and Regal Cinemas.

Six Flags Over Georgia is minutes away and great restaurants such as Longhorn Steaks and Kroger grocery shopping just around the corner.

7 miles from Sweetwater Creek State Park and George H Sparks Reservoir for the outdoor enthusiast.



Additional features for you to enjoy



- Washer/Dryer Hookup

- Over sized Kitchens

- Additional Storage

- Ample Parking

- Bright Interiors

- High Speed Internet Access

- Ceiling Fans

- Cable Ready

- Storage Units

- Tub/Shower



*Select town homes feature new kitchen cabinetry and counter tops.



Pricing from $995 - $1300 based on interior upgrades. Call for details and availability 470-606-0210. Home tours available.



Pet Free and Smoke Free.

Deposit Required: ½ to 1-month rent based on credit screening



Utilities Included Trash Water/Sewer Cost Share



Local Schools:

Burnett Elementary School (Grades PK-5): 770-651-3500

Chestnut Log Middle School (Grades 6-8): 770-651-5100

Douglas County High School (Grades 9-12): 770-651-6500