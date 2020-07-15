All apartments in Douglasville
6140 Cooper Street - Apt 18

6140 Cooper Street · No Longer Available
Location

6140 Cooper Street, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Welcome HOME!

Prepare to FALL IN LOVE with our LARGE floor-plans. Our SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom 2 ½ bath town homes are designed to IMPRESS!

Call Melissa 470-606-0210

Your all New Management team is extremely excited to feature this lovely community. Truly spacious living located a skip from Interstate I-20 makes this location easily commutable!

Hometown serenity abounds in this quaint community. Clean, spacious and bright interiors featuring designer color palette, trendy wood styled flooring and over sized kitchen. Beautiful trees and green space are yours to enjoy.

Douglasville is a city located in Douglas County and located just 20 miles west of Atlanta. Our location is less than 1 mile off of the interstate.

Brighton Manor offers a quiet place to come home to after a busy day while still easily accessible to the metropolitan buzz.

Less than 3 miles from Arbour Place Mall home of Dillard's, Macys and Regal Cinemas.
Six Flags Over Georgia is minutes away and great restaurants such as Longhorn Steaks and Kroger grocery shopping just around the corner.
7 miles from Sweetwater Creek State Park and George H Sparks Reservoir for the outdoor enthusiast.

Additional features for you to enjoy

- Washer/Dryer Hookup
- Over sized Kitchens
- Additional Storage
- Ample Parking
- Bright Interiors
- High Speed Internet Access
- Ceiling Fans
- Cable Ready
- Storage Units
- Tub/Shower

*Select town homes feature new kitchen cabinetry and counter tops.

Pricing from $995 - $1300 based on interior upgrades. Call for details and availability 470-606-0210. Home tours available.

Pet Free and Smoke Free.
Deposit Required: ½ to 1-month rent based on credit screening

Utilities Included Trash Water/Sewer Cost Share

Local Schools:
Burnett Elementary School (Grades PK-5): 770-651-3500
Chestnut Log Middle School (Grades 6-8): 770-651-5100
Douglas County High School (Grades 9-12): 770-651-6500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

