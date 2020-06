4926 Chapel Xing

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

GORGEOUS, WELL MAINTAINED HOME PERFECT FOR A FAMILY. DOWNSTAIRS SPACE LARGE & OPEN. LARGE DINING ROOM, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE WITH VIEWS TO THE KITCHEN & BREAKFAST AREA, A PRIVATE STUDY AND/OR BONUS ROOM. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. BASEMENT OFFERS TWO LARGE ROOMS AND FULL BATH, DIRECT ACCESS TO OUTSIDE, STORAGE & MORE. THE PERFECT IN-LAW SUITE DOWNSTAIRS. LARGE BACKYARD, LARGE DECK PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING OR FAMILY PLANS. THE COMMUNITY OFFERS GOLF COURSE, LAKES, SWIM/TENNIS, WALKING TRAILS & MORE. GREAT SCHOOLS! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS LOVELY HOME! SCHEDULE TO VIEW TODAY!