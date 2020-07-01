3243 Bakewell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This home features an open floor plan w/ hardwood floors throughout, a double sided fireplace, a sunroom overlooking the wrap-around porch, Chef's kitchen w/ large island, walk-in pantry, oversized Master on main with a spa-like bathroom & walk-in closet, huge 2 car garage. Upstairs features a loft with hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Grill & entertain on the cozy, covered outdoor patio. Don't miss this opportunity to live in the coveted, award-winning community of Tributary.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.