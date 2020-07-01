All apartments in Douglasville
3243 Bakewell Street
3243 Bakewell Street

3243 Bakewell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3243 Bakewell Street, Douglasville, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This home features an open floor plan w/ hardwood floors throughout, a double sided fireplace, a sunroom overlooking the wrap-around porch, Chef's kitchen w/ large island, walk-in pantry, oversized Master on main with a spa-like bathroom & walk-in closet, huge 2 car garage. Upstairs features a loft with hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Grill & entertain on the cozy, covered outdoor patio. Don't miss this opportunity to live in the coveted, award-winning community of Tributary.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3243 Bakewell Street have any available units?
3243 Bakewell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3243 Bakewell Street have?
Some of 3243 Bakewell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3243 Bakewell Street currently offering any rent specials?
3243 Bakewell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3243 Bakewell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3243 Bakewell Street is pet friendly.
Does 3243 Bakewell Street offer parking?
Yes, 3243 Bakewell Street offers parking.
Does 3243 Bakewell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3243 Bakewell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3243 Bakewell Street have a pool?
No, 3243 Bakewell Street does not have a pool.
Does 3243 Bakewell Street have accessible units?
No, 3243 Bakewell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3243 Bakewell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3243 Bakewell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

