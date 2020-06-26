3197 Applan Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

$3000 6 Bed, 6 Bath home on FINISHED BASEMENT IN AWARD WINNING COMMUNITY TRIBUTARY.

This beautiful home has a sep living room, sep dining room, family room, kitchen with Eat in area, loft/office. New flooring/new appliances/new roof/updated deck/walk in closets/custom walk in closet/large laundry room/ 2 car garage with built in electric car charger. The basement features a theatre room, gaming/entertaining area, wet bar, crafting room, bedroom/gym and full bath. Garage has charging station for electric vehicles and the backyard is one of the biggest in the community. The community amenities includes clubhouse, gym, salt water pool, basketball/tennis court, dog parks, picnic areas and walking trail. This home is a must see! Please contact owner concerning pets and application. Agent is owner