All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 3197 Applan Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
3197 Applan Way
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:06 AM

3197 Applan Way

3197 Applan Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3197 Applan Way, Douglasville, GA 30135

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
$3000 6 Bed, 6 Bath home on FINISHED BASEMENT IN AWARD WINNING COMMUNITY TRIBUTARY.
This beautiful home has a sep living room, sep dining room, family room, kitchen with Eat in area, loft/office. New flooring/new appliances/new roof/updated deck/walk in closets/custom walk in closet/large laundry room/ 2 car garage with built in electric car charger. The basement features a theatre room, gaming/entertaining area, wet bar, crafting room, bedroom/gym and full bath. Garage has charging station for electric vehicles and the backyard is one of the biggest in the community. The community amenities includes clubhouse, gym, salt water pool, basketball/tennis court, dog parks, picnic areas and walking trail. This home is a must see! Please contact owner concerning pets and application. Agent is owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3197 Applan Way have any available units?
3197 Applan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3197 Applan Way have?
Some of 3197 Applan Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3197 Applan Way currently offering any rent specials?
3197 Applan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3197 Applan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3197 Applan Way is pet friendly.
Does 3197 Applan Way offer parking?
Yes, 3197 Applan Way offers parking.
Does 3197 Applan Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3197 Applan Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3197 Applan Way have a pool?
Yes, 3197 Applan Way has a pool.
Does 3197 Applan Way have accessible units?
No, 3197 Applan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3197 Applan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3197 Applan Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College