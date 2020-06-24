All apartments in Douglasville
1394 Cave Springs Road

1394 Cave Springs Road
Location

1394 Cave Springs Road, Douglasville, GA 30134
Stonecreek

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

Adorable 3 BR, 2 BA open floor plan in Douglasville. Sunny Kitchen with breakfast bar and appliances, Living and Dining Combo, new WW carpeting throughout. Great yard for play and family gatherings.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1394 Cave Springs Road have any available units?
1394 Cave Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 1394 Cave Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
1394 Cave Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1394 Cave Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 1394 Cave Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 1394 Cave Springs Road offer parking?
No, 1394 Cave Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 1394 Cave Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1394 Cave Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1394 Cave Springs Road have a pool?
No, 1394 Cave Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 1394 Cave Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 1394 Cave Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1394 Cave Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1394 Cave Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1394 Cave Springs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1394 Cave Springs Road does not have units with air conditioning.
