All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 6561 Cedar Mountain Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
6561 Cedar Mountain Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6561 Cedar Mountain Road

6561 Cedar Mountain Road · (770) 941-7745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6561 Cedar Mountain Road, Douglas County, GA 30134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6561 Cedar Mountain Road - 6561 · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch Home in Douglasville - This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with beautiful tile and hardwood floors throughout. It has an eat-in kitchen that is equipped with a stove and a formal dining room. Blinds are supplied throughout the home (no blinds are provided in the kitchen). This home has a large front porch with a beautiful view, a storage building on the property, and central heat & air.

No Smoking, No Section 8

Rent: $1,100.00

Security Deposit: $1,100.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For questions give us a call at 770-941-7745 or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT IS NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

(RLNE5888965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6561 Cedar Mountain Road have any available units?
6561 Cedar Mountain Road has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6561 Cedar Mountain Road have?
Some of 6561 Cedar Mountain Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6561 Cedar Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
6561 Cedar Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6561 Cedar Mountain Road pet-friendly?
No, 6561 Cedar Mountain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 6561 Cedar Mountain Road offer parking?
No, 6561 Cedar Mountain Road does not offer parking.
Does 6561 Cedar Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6561 Cedar Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6561 Cedar Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 6561 Cedar Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 6561 Cedar Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 6561 Cedar Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6561 Cedar Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6561 Cedar Mountain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6561 Cedar Mountain Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6561 Cedar Mountain Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6561 Cedar Mountain Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity