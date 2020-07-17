6561 Cedar Mountain Road

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch Home in Douglasville - This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with beautiful tile and hardwood floors throughout. It has an eat-in kitchen that is equipped with a stove and a formal dining room. Blinds are supplied throughout the home (no blinds are provided in the kitchen). This home has a large front porch with a beautiful view, a storage building on the property, and central heat & air.



No Smoking, No Section 8



Rent: $1,100.00



Security Deposit: $1,100.00



Application Fee: $70.00



For questions give us a call at 770-941-7745 or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com



ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT IS NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE



