Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW** Pristine ranch style home with rocking chair porch. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has all new flooring and has been fully painted. Features a living room with fireplace and ceiling fan, dining room which opens to a covered deck and private yard. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The large laundry room/mud room leads to a 1 car garage. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home.