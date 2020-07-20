All apartments in Douglas County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

4895 Bald Eagle Way

4895 Bald Eagle Way · No Longer Available
Location

4895 Bald Eagle Way, Douglas County, GA 30135
Anneewakee Trails

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,608 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5656236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4895 Bald Eagle Way have any available units?
4895 Bald Eagle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 4895 Bald Eagle Way have?
Some of 4895 Bald Eagle Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4895 Bald Eagle Way currently offering any rent specials?
4895 Bald Eagle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4895 Bald Eagle Way pet-friendly?
No, 4895 Bald Eagle Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 4895 Bald Eagle Way offer parking?
Yes, 4895 Bald Eagle Way offers parking.
Does 4895 Bald Eagle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4895 Bald Eagle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4895 Bald Eagle Way have a pool?
Yes, 4895 Bald Eagle Way has a pool.
Does 4895 Bald Eagle Way have accessible units?
No, 4895 Bald Eagle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4895 Bald Eagle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4895 Bald Eagle Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4895 Bald Eagle Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4895 Bald Eagle Way does not have units with air conditioning.
