Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

4654 Mill Water Crossing

4654 Mill Water Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

4654 Mill Water Crossing, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
(click on pictures above to see all pictures) GORGEOUS HOME Popular Hampton Mill Subdivision - Gorgeous Home In Popular Hampton Mill Subdivision. Popular Chapel Hill Schools. Home Is Just Off Chapel Hill Road - Close To Everything - Arbor Place Mall, Great Shopping and Dining.

Home Is Occupied So Please Do Not Drive Into Drive Way, Knock On Door Or Walk Around Home. Please.....Call Our Office For Easy Appointment.

Owner Has Taken Pride In This Home And It Shows!!!

So Many Upgrades....Super Elegant With Heavy Trim Package.
All The Upgrades. Hardwood Floors, Eleghant Trim, Tiled Floors, Granite Counters, Tiled Back Splash, Elegant Lighting Package And More

This Home Offers 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths and Partial Unfinished Basement.
Gorgeous!.......Super Spacious Living Room With Large Picture Windows and Elegant Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Counters.
Beautiful Custom Cabinets and Tile Back Splash and Open Bar With View Of Living Area.

Home Offers A Elegant Formal Dining Room With Large Picture Window and Gorgeous Hardwood Floors. There is Also an Eat In Kitchen with Hardwood Floors For Casual Dining.

There Is Also A Formal Den With Elegant Trim, Gorgeous Hardwood Floors and Large Picture Window and Platinum Window Offering Natural Light.

Master Bedroom Is On The Main Floor. Talk About Upscale...Master Bedroom Has Triple Trey Cieling and Large Picture Windows and Large Walk In Closet.

Gorgeous.......Luxury Spa Master Bath With Tile Floors, Separate Granite Vanities, Gorgeous Light Package, Step In Tiled Shower and Jacuzzi and Private Water Closet.

Home also has 3 Spacious Bedrooms Upstairs With Gorgeous Trey Ceilings, Large Picture Windows and Large Closets. One Of the Upstairs Rooms is a HUGE BONUS ROOM that can be a Media Room or Bedroom / Den.

Come Entertain Family and Friends On The Large Patio Overlooking Large
Private Back Yard.

Home Also Has 2 Car Garage with Plenty Of Extra Space For A Work Shop or Storage.

Popular Schools Too!

Chapel Hill Elementary School
Chapel Hill Middle School
Chapel Hill High School

HURRY!!!!.................THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!! IT WILL PROBABLY LEASE TO WHOEVER SEES IT FIRST.

GREAT HOME, POPULAR SUBDIVISION AND POPULAR SCHOOLS TOO.

* PLEASE NOTE THAT HOA ( HOME OWNER'S ASSOCIATION ) PRIVELEDGES FOR TENANTS OF THIS HOME TO USE OF SWIM / TENNIS ARE...NOT......INCLUDED!!!!

REQUIREMENTS:
1. No Evictions
2. 5 Years Current Rental History ( you must be on the lease or own your own home) Rental history does not include renting from family/friends. We verify all address on credit report
3. If you have a bankruptcy or a foreclosure you will be charged a double deposit including last month's rent
4. Must Make 3x's the rent
5. We do not Accept Sec 8 or Housing Vouchers
6. We also run a credit and Background check
7. Must be on your Job at least a year or previous job at least 2 years
8. Dispoossessory (to be discussed)
9. Must have good verifiable rental history
10. We do not offer short term lease.
*Applications are non-refundable

*Application fees are non-refundable

CALL FOR EASY APPOINTMENT!!

HERITAGE HOME RENTALS
8329 OFFICE PARK DRIVE
DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
678-540-8650 ( OFFICE )
678-540-8602 ( FAX )
www.RentWithHeritage.com
Heritage Home Rentals
8329 Office Park Drive
Douglasville, GA 30135
678-540-8650 ( Office )
678-540-8602 ( Fax )
www.RentWithHeritage.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2874130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

