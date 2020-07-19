All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 3902 Swooping Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
3902 Swooping Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3902 Swooping Court

3902 Swooping Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3902 Swooping Court, Douglas County, GA 30135
Anneewakee Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Douglasville, GA. It offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,784 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 Swooping Court have any available units?
3902 Swooping Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 3902 Swooping Court have?
Some of 3902 Swooping Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 Swooping Court currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Swooping Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Swooping Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3902 Swooping Court is pet friendly.
Does 3902 Swooping Court offer parking?
Yes, 3902 Swooping Court offers parking.
Does 3902 Swooping Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 Swooping Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Swooping Court have a pool?
No, 3902 Swooping Court does not have a pool.
Does 3902 Swooping Court have accessible units?
No, 3902 Swooping Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 Swooping Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 Swooping Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3902 Swooping Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3902 Swooping Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College