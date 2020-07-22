All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

3770 Brightwater Dr

3770 Brightwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3770 Brightwater Drive, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Don't miss this large 5 bedroom 2.5 bath gorgeous home that features 2-car garage, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large open kitchen with all black appliances, fireplace, storage building and much much more!

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 Brightwater Dr have any available units?
3770 Brightwater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 3770 Brightwater Dr have?
Some of 3770 Brightwater Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3770 Brightwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3770 Brightwater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 Brightwater Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3770 Brightwater Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3770 Brightwater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3770 Brightwater Dr offers parking.
Does 3770 Brightwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3770 Brightwater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 Brightwater Dr have a pool?
No, 3770 Brightwater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3770 Brightwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 3770 Brightwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 Brightwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3770 Brightwater Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3770 Brightwater Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3770 Brightwater Dr has units with air conditioning.
