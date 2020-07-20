3277 Talkeetna Road

Amenities
Be the first to enjoy this Brand New Home! 4 bd/2.5 bath situated in a nice quiet community w/swimming pool & playground. Cook your gourmet meals in the great well equipped kitchen w/ plenty of counter & cabinet space overlooking the spacious family room and lead to lrg backyard. Additional bonus room, can be used for formal dining room/office. Comfortable master suite w/walk in closet, vaulted ceiling & privet bath w/double vanity. Good size secondary rooms. Central HVAC, window blinds, ceiling fans. Perfect house to entertain family and friends. Move in ready!