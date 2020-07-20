All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 3037 Lake Monroe Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
3037 Lake Monroe Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 6:54 PM

3037 Lake Monroe Road

3037 Lake Monroe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3037 Lake Monroe Road, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet space! Spacious fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. 
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 Lake Monroe Road have any available units?
3037 Lake Monroe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 3037 Lake Monroe Road have?
Some of 3037 Lake Monroe Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 Lake Monroe Road currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Lake Monroe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Lake Monroe Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3037 Lake Monroe Road is pet friendly.
Does 3037 Lake Monroe Road offer parking?
Yes, 3037 Lake Monroe Road offers parking.
Does 3037 Lake Monroe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3037 Lake Monroe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Lake Monroe Road have a pool?
No, 3037 Lake Monroe Road does not have a pool.
Does 3037 Lake Monroe Road have accessible units?
No, 3037 Lake Monroe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 Lake Monroe Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3037 Lake Monroe Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3037 Lake Monroe Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3037 Lake Monroe Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College