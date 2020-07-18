1094 Amberglade Way

Amenities
Rent due monthly on the 7th
$100 monthly utility (gas, water, electric) credit for the term of the lease.
Includes Trash pick up (1 extra large trash can)
On-site washing machine and dryer
Community with a pool
2 rooms with great closet space.
Optional on-site storage
Cul de sac
Property is 2 miles away from the up and coming Downtown Douglasville Historic District - home to popular Atlanta West Cajun restaurants Gumbeaux's and Gabe's Downtown + festivals (ie Taste of Douglasville, Family Summer Festival etc.) that the whole family can enjoy.