Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great Doraville ranch within walking distance of Doraville MARTA station, shops and restaurants. Recently updated kitchen with new appliances, refinished hardwood floors and a large, newly refinished deck. Three BR's, a bath and a half, large LR, separate dining, bonus room and laundry room. Lightly wooded lot with storage shed and blueberry bushes. Great inside the perimeter location. No pet policy is firm, sorry! Fireplace is decorative only!