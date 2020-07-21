All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 946 Fox Valley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
946 Fox Valley Court
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:55 AM

946 Fox Valley Court

946 Fox Valley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

946 Fox Valley Court, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Rental Listing in popular Stone Mountain! Close to Stone Mountain park, shopping and schools! Four bedrooms, two and a half baths on a culdesac!
Fenced in back yard with deck. Floor plan features family room with fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen with new stainless appliances including gas stove,
dishwasher and refrigerator! Large master and master bath with jetted tub & separate shower! One car garage with opener. Looking for income of at least $4,000 per month and good credit. No pets! Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 Fox Valley Court have any available units?
946 Fox Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 946 Fox Valley Court have?
Some of 946 Fox Valley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 Fox Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
946 Fox Valley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 Fox Valley Court pet-friendly?
No, 946 Fox Valley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 946 Fox Valley Court offer parking?
Yes, 946 Fox Valley Court offers parking.
Does 946 Fox Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 Fox Valley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 Fox Valley Court have a pool?
No, 946 Fox Valley Court does not have a pool.
Does 946 Fox Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 946 Fox Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 946 Fox Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 946 Fox Valley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 946 Fox Valley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 946 Fox Valley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University