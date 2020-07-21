946 Fox Valley Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

New Rental Listing in popular Stone Mountain! Close to Stone Mountain park, shopping and schools! Four bedrooms, two and a half baths on a culdesac!

Fenced in back yard with deck. Floor plan features family room with fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen with new stainless appliances including gas stove,

dishwasher and refrigerator! Large master and master bath with jetted tub & separate shower! One car garage with opener. Looking for income of at least $4,000 per month and good credit. No pets! Ready for immediate move in!