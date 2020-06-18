All apartments in DeKalb County
929 Regency Path Dr

929 Regency Path Drive
929 Regency Path Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30030
Avondale Estates

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
~Cozy Townhome in Avondale Estates~ - This lovely town-home is the perfect place to call home. Located in the heart of Avondale Estates, the home features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The Master bathroom has a separate tub and shower on newly installed vinyl flooring. Enjoy the fireplace in the living room surrounded by nicely refinished hardwood floors and new carpeting. Washer and dryer in the kitchen. The patio is perfect for grilling in the spring and summertime. Plenty of parking. A short distance from downtown Avondale Estates, this will not be on the market for long! Sorry, no pets permitted. Minimum 12 month Lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Sorry no pets. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5664181)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 929 Regency Path Dr have any available units?
929 Regency Path Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 929 Regency Path Dr have?
Some of 929 Regency Path Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Regency Path Dr currently offering any rent specials?
929 Regency Path Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Regency Path Dr pet-friendly?
No, 929 Regency Path Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 929 Regency Path Dr offer parking?
Yes, 929 Regency Path Dr offers parking.
Does 929 Regency Path Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 929 Regency Path Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Regency Path Dr have a pool?
No, 929 Regency Path Dr does not have a pool.
Does 929 Regency Path Dr have accessible units?
No, 929 Regency Path Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Regency Path Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Regency Path Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Regency Path Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 Regency Path Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
