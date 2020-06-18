929 Regency Path Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

~Cozy Townhome in Avondale Estates~ - This lovely town-home is the perfect place to call home. Located in the heart of Avondale Estates, the home features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The Master bathroom has a separate tub and shower on newly installed vinyl flooring. Enjoy the fireplace in the living room surrounded by nicely refinished hardwood floors and new carpeting. Washer and dryer in the kitchen. The patio is perfect for grilling in the spring and summertime. Plenty of parking. A short distance from downtown Avondale Estates, this will not be on the market for long! Sorry, no pets permitted. Minimum 12 month Lease. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Sorry no pets. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!



(RLNE5664181)