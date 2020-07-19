All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

900 Forest Path

900 Forest Path · No Longer Available
Location

900 Forest Path, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Forest Path have any available units?
900 Forest Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 900 Forest Path currently offering any rent specials?
900 Forest Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Forest Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Forest Path is pet friendly.
Does 900 Forest Path offer parking?
No, 900 Forest Path does not offer parking.
Does 900 Forest Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Forest Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Forest Path have a pool?
No, 900 Forest Path does not have a pool.
Does 900 Forest Path have accessible units?
No, 900 Forest Path does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Forest Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Forest Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Forest Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Forest Path does not have units with air conditioning.
