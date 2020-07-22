838 Hughes Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c6051d08b ---- Brand New! Spacious Floorplan that features 3 BR 2.5 Baths, 9 Ft ceiling, and Fireplace. Kitchen features Granite counter tops, new appliances and a large walk-in pantry with eat in kitchen countertop open to Dining/Living area. Master BR has an oversized walk-in closet and huge shower with double vanity. Linen closet, upstairs washer/dryer connections. One car Garage. Showings begin on 08/01/2019, application taken now. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.