All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 838 Hughes Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
838 Hughes Trace
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:37 PM

838 Hughes Trace

838 Hughes Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

838 Hughes Trace, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c6051d08b ---- Brand New! Spacious Floorplan that features 3 BR 2.5 Baths, 9 Ft ceiling, and Fireplace. Kitchen features Granite counter tops, new appliances and a large walk-in pantry with eat in kitchen countertop open to Dining/Living area. Master BR has an oversized walk-in closet and huge shower with double vanity. Linen closet, upstairs washer/dryer connections. One car Garage. Showings begin on 08/01/2019, application taken now. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 Hughes Trace have any available units?
838 Hughes Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 838 Hughes Trace have?
Some of 838 Hughes Trace's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 Hughes Trace currently offering any rent specials?
838 Hughes Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Hughes Trace pet-friendly?
No, 838 Hughes Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 838 Hughes Trace offer parking?
Yes, 838 Hughes Trace offers parking.
Does 838 Hughes Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 Hughes Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Hughes Trace have a pool?
No, 838 Hughes Trace does not have a pool.
Does 838 Hughes Trace have accessible units?
No, 838 Hughes Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Hughes Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 Hughes Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 838 Hughes Trace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 838 Hughes Trace has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir
Decatur, GA 30033
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University